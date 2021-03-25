Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CL traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.