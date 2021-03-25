Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Position Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after buying an additional 815,570 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

PFEB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

