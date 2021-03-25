Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of RNP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 101,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

