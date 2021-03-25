Smith Moore & CO. Has $715,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QCOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. 135,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.46 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

