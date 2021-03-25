Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 995,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,179,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

