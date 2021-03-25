Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,058 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.71% of Edison International worth $168,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

