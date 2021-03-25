Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Holdings Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,979 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Surgery Partners worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

