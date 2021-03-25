WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $81.39. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,434. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

