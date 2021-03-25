WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,645. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

