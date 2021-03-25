WCM Investment Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

PS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 55,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,164 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

