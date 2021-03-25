KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Cut by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KB Home by 176.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

