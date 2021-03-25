WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,444 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Semtech worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.10. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,535. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

