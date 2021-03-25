Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 20,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,016. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,772. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

