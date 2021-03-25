WCM Investment Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simulations Plus worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,714,178.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,998. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLP stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,145. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

