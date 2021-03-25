Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VITL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,619. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,641 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

