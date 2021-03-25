Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435,762 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.03% of Coupa Software worth $1,718,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coupa Software by 56.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.28. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,118 shares of company stock valued at $55,403,834. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

