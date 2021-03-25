Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,742,336 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Avantor worth $1,890,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 233.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

