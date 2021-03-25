Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.97.

NYSE:DRI opened at $133.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

