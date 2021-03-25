Micah Chen Sells 704 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,457.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.97 million, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

