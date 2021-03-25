Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.80% of The TJX Companies worth $1,476,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,134 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 35,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 64,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

