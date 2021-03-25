Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.
NYSE:JEF opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.
