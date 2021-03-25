Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

