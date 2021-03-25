Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.36 Billion Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $1,359,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equitable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equitable by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equitable by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

EQH opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

