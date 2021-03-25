Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.76. 46,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,704. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.67 and a 52-week high of $186.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.33.

