City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City Office REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 375.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,038.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.