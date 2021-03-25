HC Wainwright Raises eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Price Target to $5.00

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $74,631.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,955,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,994 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

