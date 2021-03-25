Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Old Second Bancorp worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $382.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

