iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

