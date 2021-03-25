Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.62 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

