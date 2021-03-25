PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

