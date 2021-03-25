GameCredits (GAME) Trading 133.5% Higher Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 133.5% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $43.91 million and $5.31 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.59 or 0.00334137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,481,474 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.