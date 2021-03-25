Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $254.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $265.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

