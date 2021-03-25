Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Cap of $10.63 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $25.65 or 0.00049379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00633212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

