AidCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $903.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $903.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00633212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023783 BTC.

AidCoin is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

