VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.25 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 75.6% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $104.25 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,002,872 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

