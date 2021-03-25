Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.