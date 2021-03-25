Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,615,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

