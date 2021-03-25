Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $983,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $138.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

