Edge Capital Group LLC Has $577,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

