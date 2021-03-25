Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

