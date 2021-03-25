Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 572.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $202.59 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.35 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

