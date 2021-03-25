Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3,440.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,906 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

