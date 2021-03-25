Colony Group LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after acquiring an additional 475,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 657,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after acquiring an additional 271,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $87.73 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

