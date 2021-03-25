Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $19.47 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 194,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

