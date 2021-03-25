3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $192.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

