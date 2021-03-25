Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $213.51 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.91, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

