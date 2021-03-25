GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 25,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoodRx stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

