GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 25,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GoodRx stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $64.22.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.