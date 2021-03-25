BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

