Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SI opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last three months.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

