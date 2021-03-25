Pier Capital LLC Invests $6.07 Million in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $40.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.