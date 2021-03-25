Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 252,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.72 and its 200 day moving average is $206.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

